New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VEON by 5,198.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in VEON by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 42,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 200,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,791. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

