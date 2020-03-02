New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Brinker International worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 160.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. 33,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

