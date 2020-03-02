New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of ICF International worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

ICFI traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $79.62. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International Inc has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

