New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,290. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.11. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

