New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,905 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Forescout Technologies worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 216,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,476.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $261,862.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,107 shares of company stock worth $3,278,937. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

FSCT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. 60,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

