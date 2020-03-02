New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.8% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYND traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,834. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -83.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,046 shares of company stock worth $2,135,130 over the last ninety days.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

