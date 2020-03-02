New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,595. Navistar International Corp has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.