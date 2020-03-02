New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 240.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Shares of CBD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.64. 36,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.