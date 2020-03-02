New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 236,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,657. The firm has a market cap of $991.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.79. CNX Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

