New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 8,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

