New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.50 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,411. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWBI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

