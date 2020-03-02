New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Sunrun worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 108,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.