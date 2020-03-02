New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HURN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.17. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

