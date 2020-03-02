New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,811. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $833.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

