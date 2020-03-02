New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Actuant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

Shares of Actuant stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.72. 14,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,125. Actuant Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

