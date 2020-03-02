New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,500 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Kraton worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 632.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRA. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kraton Corp has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $321.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

