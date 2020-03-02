New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 17,070 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of GMS worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GMS by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,475. GMS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $963.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.