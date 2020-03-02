New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.16. 13,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.