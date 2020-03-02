New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth $339,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.20. 10,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 1.35. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.