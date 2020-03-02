New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,600 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,165,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after acquiring an additional 56,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 41.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 492,747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

