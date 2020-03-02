New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Cavco Industries worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.27. 2,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

