New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,200 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,139. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,599.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.