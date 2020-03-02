New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,100 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of TTM Technologies worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 222,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

TTMI traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 2.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

