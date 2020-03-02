New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,600 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Uniti Group worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Uniti Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

