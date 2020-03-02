New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Medifast worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medifast in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,603. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $965.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

