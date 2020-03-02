New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,000 Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Changyou.Com worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Changyou.Com in the third quarter worth about $2,825,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 122.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 455,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Changyou.Com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 268,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. 8,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,752. The company has a market cap of $570.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Changyou.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

