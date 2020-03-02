New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:GRC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Gorman-Rupp Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

