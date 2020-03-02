New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $696,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,231,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,621,745.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,664,200 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PriceSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.55. 2,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,524. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

