New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,400 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Calavo Growers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

CVGW traded down $13.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.27. 58,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,940. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $213,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

