New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.24. 4,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.