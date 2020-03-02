New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,000 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Cactus worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cactus by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cactus by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,838,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.59. 6,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,500. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

