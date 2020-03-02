New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

