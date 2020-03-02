New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 69,160 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of FGL worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the first quarter valued at about $898,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FGL by 723.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in FGL during the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FGL by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FGL by 108.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 140,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FGL alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of FG traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 299,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. FGL Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.