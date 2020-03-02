New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,267 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Moelis & Co worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.73. 15,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.84. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 over the last 90 days. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

