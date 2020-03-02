New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,700 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Photronics worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,027,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Photronics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,793 shares of company stock worth $1,672,389. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. 14,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,254. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $823.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

