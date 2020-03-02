New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,900 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 9,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.15. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

