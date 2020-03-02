New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,900 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SVMK worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVMK by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SVMK by 356.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,527 shares of company stock worth $11,548,165. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.96. 13,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,503. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.26. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

