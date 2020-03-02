New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,100 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPI. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

