New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,848.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,132. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

