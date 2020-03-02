New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,138. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

