New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,791. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

