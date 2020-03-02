New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.81.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

