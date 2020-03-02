NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NEU stock opened at $388.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.00. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $381.29 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

