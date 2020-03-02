NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:NGT traded up C$2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching C$62.17. 314,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1-year low of C$40.01 and a 1-year high of C$68.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

