NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.45% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 142,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. 50,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $375.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 146.39%.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.