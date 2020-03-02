Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $3.35 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $249.59 or 0.02819863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00223296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00135418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

