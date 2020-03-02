NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

