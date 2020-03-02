Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 423.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.38. 1,151,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,773. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.58%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

