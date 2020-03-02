Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nexstar Media Group pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ViacomCBS pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. ViacomCBS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and ViacomCBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $3.04 billion 1.75 $230.26 million $5.04 22.89 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.33 $3.31 billion $5.01 4.85

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Nexstar Media Group. ViacomCBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexstar Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexstar Media Group and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 ViacomCBS 2 8 8 0 2.33

Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus target price of $144.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.05%. ViacomCBS has a consensus target price of $41.93, suggesting a potential upside of 72.49%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than Nexstar Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 7.58% 13.72% 2.82% ViacomCBS 11.49% 27.78% 6.25%

Volatility and Risk

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Nexstar Media Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. As of December 31, 2018, the company also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 38 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties; owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 174 television stations in 100 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin; and reaches 42.7 million television households. It affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MNTV and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

