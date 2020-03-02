NEXT (NET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139,073.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007407 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $26.55 million and $139,073.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00683247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

